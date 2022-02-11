Gang member identified as suspect after 4 shot, 2 killed at Fresno apartment, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A suspect has been arrested in a Fresno double-homicide where four people were shot, according to officials with the Fresno Police Department.

Police say Juan Carlos Canada, 22, is identified as the suspect in that shooting.

Police say Sunday evening, officers responded to the 1100 block of East Lorena Avenue for multiple ShotSpotter alerts. When officers arrived, they found four people who had been shot, two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the two who were shot and killed as Roman Cervantes, 27, and Jose Herrera Mojica, 27.

According to police, the other two gunshot victims were transported to an area hospital and are now in stable condition.

On Thursday, Sheriff’s detectives located Canada in the 2000 block of South Sierra Vista Avenue, where he was later taken into custody.

Investigators say Canada is a known gang member and was booked into Fresno County Jail on two counts of murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.