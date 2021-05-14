Gang member arrested for pimping in Fresno, investigators say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A validated gang member was arrested Thursday after Fresno police served an arrest warrant for him, investigators say.

Police say Kitteran Patton had established a relationship with a victim and forced her to commit acts of prostitution through several located within California and Arizona over a six-month period.

Last month, officers with the Fresno Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at an undisclosed location. During their investigation, police say it became apparent the victim was possibly being trafficked by an unidentified gang member.

During a follow up investigation by the Fresno Police Department’s Vice Unit, detectives identified Kitteran Patton as the suspect.

On Thursday, May 13, at 12:19 a.m., patrol officers from the Southwest District conducted a traffic stop at Parkway and Dennett of a vehicle that appeared to be loitering for the purposes of prostitution.

Officers identified Patton and took him into custody on the warrant. He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of pimping and pandering.

