Gang member arrested after pursuit, “ghost gun” found, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pursuit with Fresno law enforcement led to a car crash and discovery of a gang member with a “ghost gun” according to officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

According to officials, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Shields and Maroa avenues at approximately 1:30 p.m. Investigators say the vehicle took off. Other law enforcement units, including the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC,) were called in to help with the pursuit.

During the chase a Fresno County Sheriff’s department helicopter was utilized, allowing pursuing vehicles to ease back from the suspect vehicle.

A deputy set up spike strips to stop the vehicle, and the suspect’s vehicle ran over the strips and crashed near Belmont and Barton avenues.

As deputies took the suspect into custody, investigators say they found an untraceable home-assembled gun, also known as a ghost gun.

The suspect was arrested on charges of evading police and illegal possession of a gun.

Fresno County Sheriff’s officials say the suspect is a validated gang member.