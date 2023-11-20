PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing multiple firearms – and gang involvement in Porterville, according to the Porterville Police Department.

On Nov. 17 around 4 p.m., detectives say they found Victor Pineda at 400 Block of South Main Street following a felony warrant that had been issued for his arrest. Pineda was then taken into custody.

A search warrant of Pineda’s residence found firearms, ammunition, rifle-rated body armor, and high-capacity magazines were located, according to Porterville police. Officers say Pineda is an active gang member and numerous items of gang indicia were also located.

Police say due to Pineda being a convicted felon as well as a gang member, he is prohibited from possessing firearms, ammunition, and high-capacity magazines. The Porterville Police Department says Pineda was then arrested and booked into the South County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400