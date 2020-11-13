Gang crackdown sees big results in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – One month into a citywide gang operation and Fresno is seeing a dramatic decrease in crime.

Just before the operation began, police-reported shootings were up 126%. Officers are now focused on violent gang members and on average are taking at least 5 guns off the streets each day.

“We’ve never had consistently 25 to 27 shootings a week and that’s what we were having right before the operation,” Deputy Chief Mark Salazar said.

He said he’s been doing gang operations for 20 years, but this one has been different.

“We went to the community first and asked them, ‘Before we started this operation we wanted your input.’ We’ve never done that before and I’ve been in charge of operations again for two decades, and we’ve never asked that before,” he said.

In the 30 days before the operation there were 99 shootings, in the 4 weeks since it began there have been 50. Homicides are also down 50%.

Salazar said community leaders like Aaron Foster, are playing an active roll. Foster said they try to get ahead of the crime.

“We hear stuff, and we go in with our community our Fresno United and Fresno Stop the Violence, myself, law enforcement and people that have no organization attached to their names actually going out and prevent things from happening. So it’s a group effort. Everybody that could do something is doing something,” Foster said.

He said the goal of his outreach is simply to save lives and he believes from here the violence will continue to decrease.

“I know there will be surges until there’s a formula that’s absolutely effective but for the most part, this will be a safer place to live,” Foster said.

Salazar said the strategies they’re using will change as gang activity does. He expects this operation to run through the holidays.