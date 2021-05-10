“Game Day Vaccine” Free food, baseball offered to people who get vaccinated at Fresno Grizzlies games

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Grizzlies announced Monday a promotion that promises free food and baseball to people who receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Chukchansi Park this weekend.

On Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., free COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Chukchansi Park during the Grizzlies game against the Visalia Rawhide.

In addition to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, those who participate will also receive a hot dog, chips and a drink for free.

On Friday, the Grizzlies will take on the Visalia Rawhide at 6:50 p.m. with a “Friday Night Fireworks” display after the game. On Saturday at 6:50 p.m. the Griz will take on the Rawhide again on “Mental Health Awareness Night.”

For more information, you can visit UCSF Fresno’s website or call or text (559) 349-8082.