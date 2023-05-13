FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was arrested and eight were detained when they tried to run from the scene of an alleged rooster fighting ring Saturday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies say.

The Sheriff’s Office says it received a call from a passerby around 8:00 a.m., concerned that rooster fights were occurring in an orchard in the 500 block of north Cornelia Avenue, between Belmont Avenue and Highway 180.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they say those in attendance tried to scatter and leave. One person who was trying to flee crashed their vehicle into the orchard, and was caught and arrested, the Sheriff’s Office says.

In the course of the investigation, deputies say they discovered evidence that there was, in fact, rooster fighting and gambling taking place there.

Fresno Humane Animal Services removed a total of 22 fighting roosters, five of which were dead, five that were injured, and 12 others that were still alive.

The Sheriff’s Office says 41 more roosters were left on the property, but will be checked upon later by Animal Services.

If you have any information on this case, you are encouraged to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 559-600-3111.