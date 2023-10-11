FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An eventful night that will bring a gala to light will take place with the Exceptional Parents Unlimited association in November.

For nearly 50 years Exceptional Parents Unlimited says they have been serving the community with a wide range of programs and services for families who have children with special needs.

Organizers say they are hosting their second annual “Gala of Light” event in Fresno on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Painted Table Event Center. There will be dinner and live music to raise funds for the children and families that the Exceptional Parents Unlimited serves.

“We help parents and families with children with unique needs be that behavioral or developmental delays and disabilities we really just look to help brighten the lives of families and children,” said Amanda Tripp Director of Development and Communications with the Exceptional Parents Unlimited.

For more information on tickets, donations, and sponsorship opportunities visit the Gala of Light’s website.