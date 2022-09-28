FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council is set to discuss the future of their city’s controller at a special closed session meeting Thursday afternoon.

The action item on the agenda, filed Wednesday and sponsored by City Manager Georgeanne White and Mayor Jerry Dyer, calls for a public evaluation of Michael Lima’s performance on the job.

Lima’s held the position since September 2014, after working 12 years as the Fresno Yosemite Airport’s Finance Manager.

Lima’s most recent employment agreement, signed on July 25, 2022, promises him a base salary of $189,500.

His employment is at-will and at the discretion of the City Manager. His employment agreement also says in part that he may be removed from his post at any time, for any reason whatsoever, or for no reason at all.

Lima has held public positions within Fresno County for the last 28 years, according to a LinkedIn profile in his name.