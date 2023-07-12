FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District wants to remind families of the importance of being up to date on regular school immunizations.

According to the district, all students entering school must meet state immunization requirements.

“We invite parents to start thinking about immunizations now and make the necessary appointments with your health care provider, or take advantage of available clinics at our schools. Taking care of these necessary immunizations will help your students get a healthy start to the new school year,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Students entering kindergarten and seventh grade must provide proof of updated immunizations, officials say.

The district is offering several opportunities available to families for immunizations and other health needs.

Immunizations and sports physicals will be offered at two Fresno Unified campuses this summer.

Sports physicals will be available at Gaston Middle School Health and Wellness Center at

1120 E. Church Avenue from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, and Thursday, Aug. 3.

On Saturday, Aug. 5 Gaston Middle School will have immunizations from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15 Addams Elementary School Health and Wellness Center at 1510 N. Lafayette Avenue will offer sports physicals from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 26 Addams will have immunizations from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

What to bring: For immunizations, bring an immunization card. For sports physicals, bring the form provided by the student’s coach. If no insurance card is provided, sports physicals are $15. Questions: (559) 644-0336.

Free clinic at Tioga Middle School: Beginning in August, the district’s Health Services Department will host a free clinic at Tioga Middle School on school days from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tioga is located at 3232 E. Fairmont Ave.

The clinic is in Room 36. Appointments must be made to utilize this clinic; no walk-ins. To make an appointment, call (559) 248-7157.

Immunizations information: For kindergarten entry, the district says all students are required to be up to date on vaccines against polio, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (Dtap), mumps, measles, and rubella (MMR), hepatitis B, and varicella.

All students entering seventh grade according to the district must show proof of current vaccination against pertussis (whooping cough) and have a second varicella immunization.