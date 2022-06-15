FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District says it is taking action after charges of racism on a high school campus.

This is in response to a photo that circulated on social media in May, depicting what looked like a Bullard High School student wearing a Ku Klux Klan-type hood.

Superintendent Bob Nelson says all of the students involved have been disciplined and enrolled in cultural sensitivity training. He also said they faced punishment up to expulsion but can’t disclose the details.

“There are multiple kids that went through the expulsion process, the outcomes are slightly different,” he said.

In addition to disciplining the students involved and staff members who were supervising them, the district says it is expanding the enrollment of ethnic studies classes, hiring more Black faculty and administrators, and implementing a Race and Social Action Student Advisory Board.

“We know we have to make sure our students are at the table when it comes to planning. While we’re doing a lot of work behind the scenes that we can do now without them while we’re on summer break, we definitely want to make sure they’re included as soon as school starts back up,” said Lisa Mitchell, the executive director of the African-American Acceleration Department.



They will also be developing a first four-hour response protocol for responding to culturally destructive events.

“The goal is, as these situations occur, having a systemic response with a person who is actively at the head, assigning the resources that are available,” Superintendant Nelson said.

Terri Edwards is a former administrator for Fresno Unified. She said she believes the enrollment of students into culturally sensitive training will be key, but policies need to be put in place at the school board level.

“When there’s policies, procedures, protocols…things that are put in place…then you can hold people accountable to make sure those things are happening,” she said.

Edwards added that while everything looks good on paper, the school year has not started yet and everyone has to wait and see how the district implements these suggestions.