Furniture store damaged in southeast Fresno fire

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning fire caused some damage to a furniture store in southeast Fresno, the Fresno Fire Department said.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m near Kings Canyon Road and Chestnut Avenue.

Battalion Chief Larry French said when fire crews responded to the at the store — which is called Aaron’s — a fire on the outside of the building spread to the roof and set off a fire sprinkler causing water damage.

Firefighters attribute the containment of the fire to the sprinkler system.

