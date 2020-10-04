Furniture fundraiser held to help fight and prevent human trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A local non-profit held a furniture sale on Saturday to raise money to help human trafficking victims.

‘Made for them’ is an organization working to fight and prevent human trafficking in the Valley.

The proceeds will help with their new core program that they’ll be launching early next year.

“It’s an 18-month program, like an academy, where we’ll take survivors through life skills, therapeutic work, case management, and then get them into our social enterprises so that they’ll be able to build a resume, learn job skills, and be employable at the end,” Made for Them Operations Manager, Cindy Saavedra said.

Lennar Homes also donated some of their model home furniture for the fundraiser at the Manchester Center in Fresno.

You can still shop at the furniture fundraiser Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Manchester Center on Shields Avenue.

