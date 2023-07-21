FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An event will be held Saturday by the private no-kill shelter Valley Animal Center to celebrate summer and raise additional funds for the many dogs and cats in their care, shelter officials announced Friday.

The Valley Animal Center is located at 3934 N. Hayston Avenue in Fresno and the event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

According to the Valley Animal Center officials, Fun(d) in the Sun will consist of many attractions that will help people of all ages beat the heat.

“This event is very important for the animals in our care,” said Alisia Sanchez, Center Marketing Manager of the Valley Animal. “Because it takes place during the summer, a time when many people go on vacation, and we see fewer donations.”

The event is free entry. Officials from the Valley Animal Center say The Splash Zona will be free to all, including slip and slides, splash pads, and sprinkles.

“It’s a great opportunity to support local musicians and vendors, and most importantly meet

adoptables,” Sanchez said.

The event will feature performances by “The Voice” Season 22 contestant Alyssa Witrado and the local musician Nathan Bryce Fasching. Alyssa will perform from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Nathan will perform from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“We’re very excited to be joined by two very talented performers,” Sanchez said, “and we hope many will take advantage of the opportunity to support local musicians, and, of course, shopping vendors. Most importantly, we hope to see homeless dogs and cats find their ‘furever homes’ at this event.”

Officials with Valley Animal Center state their fees have been reduced through July 31 thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” event. Adoptions fees for adult dogs and cats are $25, and fees for puppies and kittens are $50. Fees include spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, microchip ID, and more.

“While this event is a celebration of summer,” Sanchez said, “we welcome community members to come to learn about the many services we offer, which include a clinic, dog park, dog training, and pet grooming.”

Other attractions are available for kids and adults with the purchase of a ticket or wristband. These attractions are where the organization hopes to raise funds.