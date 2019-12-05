Funerals set for mass shooting victims throughout December

Donations are still being taken in to help with funeral and medical costs

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — After more than two weeks after their deaths, funeral services will begin for victims of Fresno’s mass shooting.

Four men died in southeast Fresno on Nov. 17, after at least two suspects crashed a Sunday night football party, and that’s when shots began firing into the crowd. Fresno Police are still looking for those responsible.

The pain of what happened still weight heavy in Fresno’s local Hmong community. Paula Yang, a community activist who has been in contact with several of the victims’ families, said she can’t even articulate how she feels.

“Dealing with the young wives of the deceased is even more devastating, because how do you bury your husband at such a young age? What do you do,” she said.

It’s a reality the families are starting to face. Each week in December a service will be held for each victim.

The first one is Friday and it’s for Kou Xiong, who lived at the home the shooting happened at. Xy Lee’s service begins on Dec. 14, while Phia Vang’s starts on Dec. 21. Kalaxong Thao’s family decided to keep his service private.

As with the Hmong tradition, each service will go on for several days.

“They take the individual, deceased soul and spirit all the way back to where he was born,” Yang said. “Taking him back to all the places that he started his life at.”

Funds are still being raised to help these families cover funeral costs. The GoFundMe campaign started by the city of Fresno has raised more than $60,000, according to city councilman Miguel Arias.

He added some of the money has already been making its way to the families to help with the funerals.

“The Fresno Center has been leading the work. As we receive the checks, we send them over, then the Fresno Center is able to direct them to the families,” Arias said.

Here are the funeral service details for each victim:

Kou Xiong: Dec. 6 through Dec. 9 at Shant Bhavan Punjabi Funeral Home. Public is welcome starting at 10 a.m. each day through the night.

Xy Lee: Dec. 14 through Dec. 16 Fresno Fairgrounds in the Industrial Education Building. Public is invited to come 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 14, 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Dec. 15, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Phia Vang: Dec. 21 through Dec. 22 at a facility located at 1495 N. Chestnut Ave. The public is welcome during day and at night, no specific hours mentioned.

Here are the GoFundMe campaigns still going on:

Family of Xy Lee have created a PayPal account for donations and are also taking donations through Facebook. The PayPal account to donate to is kaonorlee@gmail.com.

You can also Facebook pay Kou Lee or Xai Pao Lee.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.