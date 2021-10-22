Funeral service to be held Monday at Save Mart Center for fallen officer Toamalama Scanlan

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A funeral procession and service will be held for fallen officer Toamalama Scanlan on Monday according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Department officials.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Department officials, the funeral service will begin with a procession starting at the Chapel of Light in Fresno, south on Highway 99, east on Highway 168, and exiting on Shaw. From there the procession will arrive at the Save Mart Center at approximately 8:45 a.m.

After the service, the procession will leave the Save Mart Center heading towards Red Bank Cemetery.

Officials say the service will be open to the public. Officer Scanlan’s family has encouraged guests to wear white attire.

