Funeral service details announced for Fresno County correctional officer who died of COVID-19

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Details have been released about a funeral service that will be held in honor of a Fresno County correctional officer who passed away from COVID-19.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced that a funeral service for Fresno County Correctional Officer Juan Cruz will be held on Monday, November 16, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 355 E. Champlain Drive.

The service is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., following a vehicle procession.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the vehicle procession will travel from the Chapel of Light on Belmont Avenue to Holy Spirit.

The Sheriff’s Office says that due to cremation, Officer Cruz will not have a burial service.

However, traditions such as taps, a helicopter flyover, and a 21 gun salute are still scheduled to take place at Holy Spirit following the service.