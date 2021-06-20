Funeral held for 144th Fighter Wing pilot killed in crash at Porterville airport

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A funeral service was held Saturday for Lieutenant Colonel William Sullivan.

At the request of Sullivan’s family, the service was aired live on the one 144th Fighter Wing’s Facebook page.

Sullivan was part of the 144th Fighter Wing at the Air National Guard base in Fresno.

And was recently named director of operations for the 194th Fighter Squadron.

Sullivan died on June 7th, when his personal plane crashed at the Porterville Municipal Airport.

Friends describe him as a lover of life, and passionate about surfing, CrossFit, mixed martial arts, and serving his country.

Sullivan leaves behind his wife and family.

He was 37-years-old.

