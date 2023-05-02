MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Emotions ran high Tuesday as family, friends, and classmates poured into Sacred Heart Church in Merced to honor the life of a 10-year-old who died following a fight at a trampoline center.

Family, friends, and community members in the city of Merced laid to rest 10-year-old Anthony Duran Tuesday following his death in April.

Many people on Tuesday could be seen donning shirts with pictures of Duran, some with the slogan “Justice for Anthony.”

Anthony Duran died on April 16 at a local trauma center following injuries sustained in a brief physical altercation with another child at “Rockin’ Jump” trampoline park just three days prior.

The incident was captured on security camera footage with witnesses saying the other child fled the scene.

The Merced Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident saying the cause and manner of Anthony’s death are still being determined by the Merced County coroners’ office.

A GoFundMe page has been set up if anyone would like to help Anthony’s family with some of the funeral costs and other expenses following his death.

The Merced Police Department is yet to officially announce any arrests in connection with the death of 10-year-old Anthony Duran.