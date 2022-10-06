FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Air District has unveiled twelve new all-electric vehicles. They are being put into service throughout the Central Valley to ultimately transition the district to a zero-emissions fleet. The District encourages other agencies to adopt clean vehicles and technologies through funding available in the Public Benefit Grant New Alternative Fuel Vehicle and Charge Up! EV infrastructure programs.

“The Valley Air District strives to serve as an example to businesses and government agencies by considering environmental impacts in all aspects of our operations,” stated Samir Sheikh, Executive Director and Air Pollution Control Officer. “We appreciate Valley public agencies supporting clean air efforts through partnerships such as these.”

The District is planning on transitioning 100% of its vehicles to electric vehicles by 2026 to demonstrate leadership in promoting the cleanest vehicles. In addition to the air pollution benefits of transitioning to zero-emission vehicles, there are also overall cost reductions based on reduced fuel and maintenance costs.

The purpose of the Public Benefit Grant New Alternative Fuel Vehicle program is to fund the purchase of new electric, plug-in hybrid, or alternative fuel vehicles for public agencies to promote clean air alternative-fuel technologies, and the use of low- or zero-emission vehicles in public fleets.

Through this program, there is a maximum annual funding amount of $100,000 per agency. To date, this program has helped put over 2,300 new clean vehicles on the road. For more information about this grant program visit their website or give them a call.