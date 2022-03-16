FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Transportation Commission voted to approve a package of $10 million to fund construction on a dangerous part of Highway 41. This comes as part of a larger $23 million statewide fund.

The construction will include a project to widen a six-mile stretch of Highway 41 between Elkhorn and Excelsior Avenues. A state database shows that accidents in the area accounted for 35% of fatalities on Highway 41 in Fresno County from Dec. 2011 to Jan 2020.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2025. For now, the area has been designated a ‘no pass zone’ and concrete barriers have been installed.

“This incomplete section of highway has been dangerous for drivers and too many lives have been lost. Completion of State Route 41 will save lives for decades to come,” Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes said in a statement.

Members of the ‘Widen Highway 41’ Facebook page, along with local officials, began calling for the project in Nov. 2020, after two fatal accidents in the area.

“On behalf of the surviving families, community members, and the public who travels this stretch, I want to thank everyone involved. Without this group effort, we would not have achieved this life-saving goal,” Widening Advocate Loma Roush said in a statement.