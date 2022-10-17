FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a blink of an eye, all the fun and excitement of the Big Fresno Fair has come to an end. Guests from all over came to take part in the largest event in the Central Valley.

Now we can take a moment to look back and take a look at some of the impressive numbers from the 12-day event.

At the Big Fresno Fair, 2,580 animals were exhibited. These included animals from the 1,043 4-H and FFA students that exhibited at the fair. During three livestock sales, 806 animals were put up for auction raising more than $1.2 million. Of the animals exhibited, 102 4-H/FFA won Champion Awards.

While on the subject of animals, during the fair, the Central California SPCA found homes for 44 animals. This included 10 cats, 30 dogs, and 4 guinea pigs.

Part of what makes the fair special is its education program, which returned this year for the first time since 2019. It provides free educational field trips to the fair for Fresno County elementary students. This year, the fair hosted a total of 20,264 students, teachers, and chaperones during the four Fair Education Program days.

At their Gem & Mineral Exhibit, they handed out 600 pounds of polished rock to kids during the fair education program and on Seniors’ Day. Fresno State and Fresno City College geology students were awarded $6,400 in scholarships.

Now on to one of the valley’s favorite fair treats — the cinnamon roll. During the fair, 32,000 pounds of flour were used as well as 10,833 pounds of cinnamon and sugar, 6,750 pounds of cream cheese, and 14,452,200 pounds of butter. This year marked 42 years of the family-owned and operated business.

With everything going on at the fair, visitors were excited to share their experiences. This is evident with the 27,292,553 impressions from the Fair’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter during the 12 days.

Attendance numbers for the 2022 Big Fresno Fair are still being processed.