Fulton Street Party returns this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – There will be a party on Fulton Street this weekend to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the street opening back up to vehicle traffic.

The Fulton Street Party is an annual event held to highlight the businesses, organizations, and people that have been a key part of the ongoing revitalization happening in downtown Fresno since the reopening of Fulton Street.

This year’s event kicks off Saturday, November 20, and will feature performances by local musicians, wine, beer, and cocktail gardens, food from Fulton Street restaurants, and local food vendors. Stores and vendors will also be available to shop at during the event.



The event will be held from noon to 9:00 p.m. on Fulton Street, from Mono Street to Fresno Street.



At 8:00 p.m., Fresno native Fashawn is scheduled to perform at the main stage at Tulare and Fulton.

After the event wraps up, businesses in the Brewery District, including Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, Full Circle Brewing, Modernist, The 411 Rect Room, and Dab Tacos will be hosting a variety of food trucks on Fulton Street, from Mono to Inyo.

You can find the full schedule of performances and activities below:

Event activities include

• Wine and charcuterie by Fig & Honey

• Micheladas made by Michelada Throwdown Champions Miche Firme

• Fulton Street pop-up shops

• Ale Trail Beer from Fulton Street Breweries

• Fulton Street Restaurants

• Fulton Food Truck Fest

Main Stage Schedule

12-12:20 – Revive Dance

12:40-1:10 – Roman Around

1:30-2:05 – Cumbia Bass

2:25-3:05 – DJ Mr. Leonard

3:25-4:05 – Boha

4:30-5:00 – Starline Arcade

5:20-5:55 – Grupo Hermanos Vazquez

6:15-6:50 – Stoneshiver

7:10-7:45 – DJ Bambi

8:00-9:00 – Fashawn

Mariposa Plaza Stage Schedule

12-1 – Pleasure Pack

1:20-1:50 – Ruby Red

2:10-2:40 – Cheers

3:00-3:30 – Nico & Burto Cobian

3:50-4:20 – DJ One Bite

4:40-5:10 – KG559

5:30-6:00 – DJ Sirena

6:20-6:50 – Who is Gene

7:10-7:40 – Floating Species

8:00-9:00 – Open Mic

Fig and Honey Performances

12-3 – Brian Cade & nate.

3:30-7 – Sydnie