Fulton Street party brings largest gathering of food trucks to the valley, ever

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fulton Street in downtown Fresno turned into a huge block party to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the street’s reopening to traffic.

Local businesses there showcased their best, especially at the food truck fest where people got to taste more than 30 food trucks’ eats.

Businesses there say these events help people see the fun in downtown.

“It’s something where people are like, kinda break that perception of, oh, downtown is scary, it’s something I don’t want to go down to. It really breaks that mold. And it really does show people that this is really welcoming and it’s really just a family having fun down here,” says William Compton, assistant manager at Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co.

Organizers say it was the largest gathering of food trucks ever in the Central Valley.

