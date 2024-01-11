FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fulton Street coffee owners are speaking out following their employee’s strike against the café in Fresno.

On Dec. 18, employees at Fulton Street Coffee in Downtown Fresno announced that they would be going on strike due to what they say is operating the café “without the tangible support of ownership.”

The employees at Fulton Street Coffee posted on Instagram an open letter to customers listing the reasons why the café is closed.

Staff have claimed they want a resolution of hazards in the café, as well as more transparency since they say immediately following a request for transparency, tipping options were altered on their POS (point of sale) system, which they suspect will reduce their take-home pay.

Employees say they gave notice to ownership of their organization as a bargaining unit and initiated a strike seeking the following:

Restoration to the previous POS (point of sale) tip options

Resolution of various hazards in the café

An agreement to close one day of the week or hire additional staff to allow all staff to have at least two days a week off

Clear guidelines for effective communication

Repairs to the café as demanded by the Public Health Department to ensure continuity of operation

On Jan 10, the coffee shop owners addressed the claims in an Instagram post that reads in part:

The health and safety of our employees and customers are paramount, we will continue to look for ways to improve the safety protocols and measures designed to mitigate risks and ensure a secure environment for both our employees and our customers. Fulton Street Coffee.

The shop owners also addressed the baristas’ claims regarding hazardous conditions in the coffee shop.

The communication from our baristas have suggested that the café is out of compliance with the health requirements. Throughout the duration of the operation of the café, ownership has been in frequent communication with the Environment Health Division of Fresno County Department of Public Health to ensure the café is in compliance with County requirements. Our certificate is posted inside our shop. The Environmental Health Division has re-assured ownership that the café is in compliace with its permit. Fulton Street Coffee.

However, the employees at Fulton Street Coffee stated in an Instagram post through Fresno Worker-Owned Cooperative – Better Coffee that they are still in the process of the strike. The post reads in part:

The owners have remained silent since our last brief meeting where we furnished our full list of demands. We expected them to reach out again after carefully reviewing those demands, however despite ample time to decide how to respond they have yet to contact us. The cafe remains open without us; to our knowledge staffed solely by the owners and one owner’s romantic partner. Fresno Worker Owned Cooperative – Better Coffee.

The baristas from Fulton Street Coffee say they will continue this strike as they say there is no process going on. They say it is “cooperative progress”, and coffee is continuing to be served at Pequeno Coffee Co. in Fresno by the baristas of Fulton Street Coffee. 12 oz bags of “Better Coffee” are being made for supporters to purchase within this strike, according to Fresno Worker-Owned Cooperative – Better Coffee on Instagram.

The staff says their coffee operative is coming soon. If you wish to donate towards the Better Cooperative Mutal Aid Fund on GoFundMe, click here.