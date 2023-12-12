FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Full Circle Brewing is hosting a free entry gingerbread house-making party on Saturday.

Organizers say you can build your own gingerbread house with the whole family for all ages to enjoy. Games, contests, a food truck and for those who are 21 and older, cold beer will be served.

In order to build a house, it costs $15, which includes the gingerbread house and your first pint.

Entry to this event is free, all ages are welcome, costumes are encouraged and it all starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 at 712 Fulton St. Fresno, CA.

To purchase tickets to join the party, click here. For more information visit their Instagram page.