Full Circle brewery sells “Black is Beautiful” beer to bring awareness

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – You can support local and black-owned businesses here in Fresno buying Full Circle Brewing company’s “Black is Beautiful” beer.

Full Circle Brewing Company is joining more than a thousand other breweries in twenty countries in the “Black is Beautiful” campaign. CEO Arthur Moye says the campaign could help bring change to his industry during this pivotal time in our nation’s history.

“I am unique in the craft brewing world in that there’s not a lot of diversity, but this is a two-fold campaign — one it brings awareness to the issue at large and also it brings awareness of the need for additional diversity in the craft brewing scene.”

The words “Black is Beautiful” will be on every can. Moye believes it’s a message that will resonate.

“Promoting diversity within the workplace and removing all the barriers that social injustice kind of provides, allows people to excel and go after and achieve the American dream.”

100% of the proceeds will go to Inroads, an organization that helps increase diversity in corporate management positions and to the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce.

“A big honor for Full Circle Brewing and Arthur Moye to be contributing funds to our African American Assistance fund because it will allow us to give some more scholarships,” said Tara Lynn Gray, the CEO of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce.

The beer is an imperial stout with 10% alcohol by volume.

“Can I just say, I am not that big a beer drinker, but when I do, I like the Imperial Stout and the Belgian style beers and this beer is great!”

To help with COVID-19 regulations, Full Circle recommends purchasing online and they are taking preorders for pick ups starting Friday, Aug. 7th at 620 F Street.

