FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – For those who had a night full of New Year’s Eve festivities and needed a recovery, Full Circle Brewery had just the event.

Organizers at Full Circle Brewing Co. in Fresno hosted a “Menudo and Micheladas New Year’s Eve Recovery Brunch” on New Year’s Day.

“It’s much more for the community than it is for us. It’s an opportunity to serve the community, and to have a few micheladas, and hang out and have a good time,” said General Manager at Full Circle Brewing Co., David Apkarian.

This free event was for all ages and had lots of menudo, and cold beer for those who were 21+.

It was $16 for a bowl of menudo and a drink for those 21+.

For those who missed out on this event, organizers say to stay tuned for more events similar to this one by visiting their Instagram page, Facebook page, or their website.