Fuego Futbol Club and Root General help support for “Camp Sunshine Dreams”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Central Valley Fuego Futbol Club and Root General announced a collaboration to raise awareness and support for Camp Sunshine Dreams.

Camp Sunshine Dreams is a camp for kids who are undergoing cancer treatment and their siblings.

According to Fuego and Root, the collaboration consists of a floral printed jersey inspired by playful summers in the Central Valley, a clear raincoat for seasonal layering while continuing to show your team spirit and a pair of custom knitted socks in the same floral pattern as the jersey.

The jersey will be available at Art Hop on Oct. 7 at the Warnors Center located at 1424 Fulton St. in Downtown Fresno.

For more information, you can visit the Root General website.