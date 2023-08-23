FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 2023 to 2024 school year is just getting started, but there is already another issue brewing between the Fresno Teacher’s Association (FTA) and the Fresno Unified School District.

The FTA has filed an unfair practice charge over how class time is spent teaching students who are learning the English language in the 7th through 12th grades.

“What this policy does is that in a regular mainstream English class, the teacher has to take five, or however many EL students, of the 35, 36 that are in there, pull them aside for 20 minutes, every class period,” FTA president Manuel Bonilla said.

Bonilla said instead, that the students should have specialized English learners classes, which he says is the norm throughout the rest of the state.

“It dilutes both the instruction for the EL students and for the native speaker students, the quality of instruction goes down and it doubles the workload for the teacher,” he added.

However, Fresno Unified Public Information Officer Nikki Henry said this setup is ideal, as it lets those students take another elective in its place. Other students will work independently on their assignments like reading or writing during the time the teacher works with the other students.

She added it is not entirely new for this school year, but a review from a federal board caused them to restrengthen the program, which in turn put it on the FTA radar.

“This is a very normal part of instruction, being able to personalize instruction,” Henry said.

Henry also said it is hard to ignore the possible teacher’s strike on the horizon.

“This could be part of the FTA’s playbook in how they try to get us to an agreement.”

These charges still have to be reviewed by the Public Employment Relations Board in order to have the complaint settled.