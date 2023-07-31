FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grass fire spread from a field to a home and completely destroyed a shed in Northwest Fresno on Sunday afternoon. A property owner lost thousands of dollars worth of his property. Neighbors are concerned about their own safety.

The homeowner says he tried contacting the city several times over the past almost four months to try to get overgrown grass cut down near and around his property, but the fire happened anyway.

There is no information as of now regarding who owns the plot of land where the fire started. It’s been seemingly like a big finger-pointing match. Not even the Union Pacific and the High-Speed Rail Authority would own the property.

The grass is still over three feet tall and that is now having other homeowners around the community worried.

The damage that fire did to Jose Valasquez’s property, after spreading from this empty field to his shed, ultimately damaged his home as well, destroying items that could never be replaced.

“There are some items in there that belong to my mother’s family that she is never gonna get back,” said Jose Valasquez.

Valasquez says he’s been sounding the alarm for months, but nothing happened.

“Called them multitudes of times since April, to get the field done because I told them it’s a fire hazard, got no response from them. Now, I’m getting ready to call the mayor to see if he can address the issue of why I have to deal with the fire and pay the deductible and get it fixed,” he said.

Now, it’s leaving some other homeowners on edge.

“What would make me happy is to see them come out here and clean up their mess,” said a homeowner who did not want to be named.

“I think it’s frustrating because us, our property owners get very closely looked at by the city if our yard isn’t kept up to code or anything. They’re neglecting their property,” said Antony Cervantes, a homeowner on Weber Avenue.

Some homeowners have already taken it upon themselves to clear the brush that poses a threat to their homes.

On Sunday, the Fresno Fire Department said was High-Speed Rail Authority’s land.

HSR said the land isn’t theirs.

The City of Fresno then said it could be Union Pacific’s, but they also denied the land being theirs.

Valasquez says someone needs to address the danger in his neighborhood.

“I think the city can be more active in responding to complaints or issues that are brought up by the citizens of the city. If they would do that, I think this would not have happened,” he said.

Valasquez does have insurance but is waiting to hear from the property owners to see how to move forward with repairing his property.