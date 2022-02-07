Frontier Airlines to cut all services from Fresno Yosemite International

In this June 26, 2019 photo Frontier Airlines jetliners sit at gates on the A concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver. A new report says U.S. airlines are increasing their emissions of climate-changing gases much faster than they are boosting fuel efficiency. The International Council on Clean Transportation said Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 that carbon dioxide emissions and fuel burning rose 7% from 2016 to 2018, overshadowing a 3% gain in fuel efficiency. The report ranked Frontier the most efficient among the 11 largest U.S. airlines. The Denver-based carrier has added more than 40 Airbus jets with more efficient engines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Frontier Airlines has notified Fresno Yosemite International that it will be pulling out its operations from the Fresno-based airport in March.

The announcement was confirmed with airport officials on Monday. Frontier Airlines has served Fresno Yosemite International Airport since May 2018.

The announcement comes the same day Frontier announced a merger with Spirit Airlines. The combined airline would have over 280 aircraft and serve 19 countries. However, Fresno airport officials say they do not know how the merger announcement could change the decision to pull out of Fresno.

We have a good relationship with Frontier and will continue discussions with them or the newly created airline to serve Fresno. Frontier’s departure was a business decision by the airline. Please note Fresno’s performance in the Denver market is very strong with all three airlines that serve the market, Frontier, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. Vikkie Calderon, Fresno Yosemite International Airport

Frontier Airlines’ only destination from Fresno Yosemite International was Denver, a route the airline received competition on from Southwest Airlines when it launched a service from Fresno in April 2021. Southwest Airlines’ non-stop destinations from Fresno were to both Denver and Las Vegas.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport continues to work on expanding its operations. At the end of last year, airport officials detailed plans for expansions and developments being funded by a federal infrastructure package. That same month, Aha! Airlines announced a direct service between Fresno and Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

YourCentralValley.com reached out to Frontier Airlines for comment but did not receive a response.