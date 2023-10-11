FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The front door was smashed in at the “Maw n’ Paw” barbeque restaurant in east-central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they got the call around 6:00 a.m. near Clovis and Clinton avenues for a burglary at the restaurant.

It’s unknown if anything was taken. Images from the scene show the front of the restaurant smashed inwards. It is unknown if anything was taken from the restaurant and no arrests have been announced at this time.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.