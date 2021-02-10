‘From Our House to Yours’ Telethon benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The first annual ‘From Our House to Yours’ telethon to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities kicks off Wednesday on KSEE24.

To Donate:

Visit the Ronald McDonald House Central Valley website
Call (559) 660-RMHC (7642)
Text RONALD to 56512
Venmo: @rmhccv

The telethon, dedicated to raising funds to serve families whose children are receiving lifesaving medical attention at nearby hospitals, starts at 5:00 a.m. on KSEE Sunrise and will run throughout the day.

Your support will allow Ronald McDonald House Charities to continue to provide shelter, food and resources to thousands of families who find themselves in one of the hardest times in their life.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com