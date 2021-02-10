‘From Our House to Yours’ Telethon benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The first annual ‘From Our House to Yours’ telethon to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities kicks off Wednesday on KSEE24.

To Donate:

Visit the Ronald McDonald House Central Valley website

Call (559) 660-RMHC (7642)

Text RONALD to 56512

Venmo: @rmhccv

The telethon, dedicated to raising funds to serve families whose children are receiving lifesaving medical attention at nearby hospitals, starts at 5:00 a.m. on KSEE Sunrise and will run throughout the day.

Your support will allow Ronald McDonald House Charities to continue to provide shelter, food and resources to thousands of families who find themselves in one of the hardest times in their life.