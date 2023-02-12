PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The identity of a Parlier student who was hit and killed by a car on Friday has been identified as 13-year-old, Fernanda Perez-Aldama.

Aldama was a student at Parlier Middle School.

A memorial for Aldama was placed near the area where the accident happened. Angel Valdez said Fernanda was a friend of his and he was shocked to find out she died.

“I talked to her just yesterday, we would hang out and school and I would talk to her a lot,” he said. “I asked the friends who I hang out with and they are the ones who told me what happened.”

Angel said he’d talked to Fernanda hours before while on campus.

According to information released by the Parlier Police Department, it was about 6:20 p.m. when police were dispatched to the areas of Madsen and Amigo Avenues for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

The driver who hit Fernanda is the one who initially called 911. Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, and investigators said Fernanda was walking in a marked crosswalk with warning lights when she was struck and killed.

“She was a really good person,” Angel said of his friend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parlier Police Department at (559) 646-3545.