FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler.

One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February.

Hernandez disappeared in December 2021. Her body was found in February and her boyfriend Ramon Jimenez has been charged with her murder.

“Accepting this, I didn’t know how to feel,” Barbo said on the morning of August 10.

“When I found out about this award, I couldn’t stop crying, I called my aunt and I said I didn’t feel like I deserved it I was sad because it’s sad that there’s a whole reward for somebody doing something to help her friend. I felt sad that I guess friendship might be so rare that there’s an award for it,” Barbo continued.

Barbo and a friend of hers were both recognized for helping to bring the suspected killer to justice.

“We had a missing woman who unfortunately turned up murdered, if not for her friends getting involved actually breaking into her house,” said Tony Botti, PIO for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Barbo and her friend were able to immediately notify the police of Hernandez’s disappearance. They also showed up at her home and went inside.

“This initial report would kick off one of the most time-sensitive and detailed investigations in the history of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office,” said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. “They immediately report to the sheriff’s office of their findings. Deputies along with homicide detectives and members of the crime scene unit all responded to the home. Through the collection of evidence and observations at the scene Missy’s disappearance was considered suspicious and possibly a homicide.”

Barbo said she just had a bad feeling that something had happened to her friend and they knew that Hernandez and Jimenez had been having issues prior to her disappearance.

Jimenez remains in custody at the Fresno County Jail. He was charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting trial. He is scheduled to appear back in court in September.