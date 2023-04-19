MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second vigil was held in Merced to honor 10-year-old Anthony Duran who died following a fight at a trampoline park on April 13.

The sudden and tragic death has left the community in shock.

“I was devastated, I couldn’t believe it,” said Jack Booker. “At first I was in denial, because who is expecting anything like this to happen.”

Booker was the JV Cougar football coach. He said Anthony was one of his youngest and most driven players.

“He loved the game and I like kids that are passionate about the game and that’s what he was, he was passionate about it,” said Booker.

Fabian Badillo, 8, played football alongside Anthony and said he will be missed.

“He was a good person, he didn’t make trouble, he always behaved and smiled, everything,” said Fabian.

Donations can be sent to Anthony’s GoFundMe.