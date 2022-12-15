FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lit up every room she walked into.

“She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres.

Torres grew up with N-Kya. They were on the same cheerleading team through middle school and high school; their birthdays are just one day apart.

“She was just full of light and laughter,” Torres said.

It was on social media that Torres found out about what happened to her friend. 26-year-old N-Kya who was 36 weeks pregnant was found fatally stabbed and set on fire in a trash can in an alley on Tuesday.

The accused killer is N-Kya’s brother, 41-year-old Aaron Dudley. He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one for N-Kya and one for her unborn baby Noah. He’s also been charged with two enhancements of use of a deadly weapon and special circumstances of multiple murders.

“If convicted of all charges, the penalty is either death or life without the possibility of parole,” said District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

Alexandria Cervantes, a long-time friend of N-Kya, says she was studying at Fresno City College to become a childcare worker and couldn’t wait to have her baby. She held a baby shower just two days before she was killed.

Her loved ones say N-Kya will be remembered for her compassion, bright smile, and infectious laugh.

“She was always happy, always smiling…she was just a bundle of light, basically,” said her friend Destinee Felisciano.

Dudley is set to be arraigned at the courthouse on Friday.