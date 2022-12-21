FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Samantha Fang says she’s still trying to wrap her mind around how her best friend and roommate Ta-Sheng Ly was shot and killed on Highway 41 on Saturday while she was in the car with her sister.

It was around 10:00 on Saturday night that officials say 30-year-old Kou Vue, the ex-boyfriend of Sheng Ly’s sister, convinced the two women to stop their car on the shoulder of Highway 41, which is where he brought out a gun and started firing several rounds. He hit Sheng Ly, who later died at CRMC.

“The estranged girlfriend – surviving passenger – called 911, reported the incident, and was able to provide the name and description of not only the suspect but suspect vehicle,” said California Highway Patrol officer Mike Salas.

Officers tracked Kou Vue down less than an hour later going northbound on the 41. Vue then exited his car and shot himself.

“Only Sheng and her sister knew him. I didn’t really know him,” Fang said.

Charity Susnick from Fresno’s Majaree Mason Center says violence like this has become all too common.

“Fresno County has the highest per capita call rates to law enforcement for domestic violence. I’ve been with MMC for four years, and I’ve never recalled seeing it like this at this particular time of year,” she said.



Fang says Sheng Ly had just finished her master’s degree and was hoping to become a registered nurse.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for her memorial service.