FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A memorial was held Wednesday night for the victims of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle versus a pickup truck that took place Tuesday late night.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the fatal accident where a pickup truck hit a motorcycle happened around 11:00 p.m. One of the passengers of the motorcycle died at the scene and the other victim was transported to a local hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The memorial was held by their friends between Chestnut and Clinton Avenues.

Friends of the victims say the man they identified as Mike Connors was just about to retire as a safety instructor from McLane High. They were leaving the high school after the fireworks show the night of the crash.

His friends state when they were hit from behind, Mike was dragged by the truck with his bike all the way to Winery, and the woman they identified as Renee Smith, was thrown off the bike into a yard.

One of his friends, Thomas Fletcher, helped to organize the vigil. He says he has been friends with Mike for 12 years, and met Renee for two.

Fletcher says Mike dedicated his life to educating young riders on the importance of safety and who always put safety first, and cannot believe they would die in a crash. Friends say he was hyper-aware of his surroundings.