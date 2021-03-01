Friends and family mourn the loss of 82-year-old Sanger farmer, crushed by tractor

SANGER, California (KSEE) – The Sanger community is mourning the loss of a longtime Fresno County Farmer.

Robert Huey, 82, was killed in a tractor accident Monday. According to a preliminary investigation by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Huey was disking his almond orchard when he made a turn, rolled down an embankment and was crushed to death by his tractor in a ditch.

“His love for the land his love for the ranch and love for the people out here is just undeniable,” said Huey’s friend Craig Hamby.

The Sheriff’s Office says Huey’s wife found him and called 911 around 2:30 p.m. Monday. They add it was also his wife’s birthday.

#BREAKING: A farmer was killed this afternoon after he was crushed by his tractor. It happened in the area of Newmark & Belmont Avenue outside of Sanger. Latest @CBS47 @KSEE24 5 & 6pm. https://t.co/IVUiaT6vGq pic.twitter.com/vDpFOilmo6 — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) March 1, 2021

Hamby says Huey owned his family farm for decades, was a veteran, and involved in many local organizations.

“Robert: he never, he never asked for help, he would do everything he could obviously until the bitter end,” said Hamby.

The Sheriff’s Office says the accident is a sobering reminder of the dangers agricultural workers face every day.

“You’re dealing with different machines. There’s hazards that you may or may not see and things can happen in an instant,” said Tony Botti with the Sheriff’s Office.