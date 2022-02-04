Friend of mother accused of killing her 3 young children in Le Grand speaks

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Friday marks the first physical appearance in court for Patricia Ortiz, the woman accused of killing her three children all under the age of eight in a Le Grand apartment.

Ortiz faces three murder charges with the special circumstance of “lying in wait” for the Jan. 12 incident.

Outside the courtroom, Ortiz’s friend Carla Gonzalez says she had spoken to her since the incident.

“She was in a deep hole,” says Gonzalez. “She said that everything was black and she knew that she was alive because she was still breathing, but she didn’t feel alive.”

The three children, Anna, 8, Matteo, 5 and Alexa, 3, were killed by Ortiz before she attempted to take her own life according to investigators.

“She said, ‘Everybody is talking about the mom that killed her three kids,'” recounts Gonzalez. “‘But they’re not talking about the mom that wanted to die with her three kids.'”

