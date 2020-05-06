Friday reopening set for Castle Air Museum

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Castle Air Museum, Atwater

ATWATER, California (KGPE) – After being closed for nearly two months, the Castle Air Museum in Atwater plans to reopen on Friday.

Officials say it will be one of the first air museums in California to reopen to the public.
As the museum is an outdoor venue, they say it is already well-suited for social distancing.

The museum adds that Friday is significant because it also marks 75 years since VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, marking the end of World War II in Europe.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know