Friday reopening set for Castle Air Museum

ATWATER, California (KGPE) – After being closed for nearly two months, the Castle Air Museum in Atwater plans to reopen on Friday.

Officials say it will be one of the first air museums in California to reopen to the public.

As the museum is an outdoor venue, they say it is already well-suited for social distancing.

The museum adds that Friday is significant because it also marks 75 years since VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, marking the end of World War II in Europe.

