Friday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) -- A man suspected to be driving under the influence of drugs was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, after slamming into a vehicle driven by a pregnant woman during a chase on Wednesday in central Fresno, causing her to lose her fetus, according to Fresno Police.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Tyler and Bond streets at 2:30 p.m. that matched the description of a shooting suspect from a week earlier, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. A short chase ensued as the vehicle ran through two stop signs before colliding with a Toyota Camry driven by a pregnant female at Bond Street and Olive Avenue.