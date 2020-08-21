Friday Morning Forecast

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- The Moc Fire burning in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties since Thursday has forced the evacuation of residents near the fire line late Thursday night.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation at 11 p.m. for the Greeley Hill area. The order is in effect for Greeley Hill Road (County Route J132) from Priest Coulterville Road to Wagner Ridge.