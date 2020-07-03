Friday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) -- Leaders in higher education are making plans for what fall semester will look like in a pandemic, and while UC and State Universities are opting for mostly online classes, Fresno Pacific University has other plans -- students will be back on campus next month.

"I know there's going to be regulations like we're probably going to have to wear a mask, social distancing and all that, but it's good to finally slowly get things back to normal so i'm kind of excited for it," Aamondae Coleman a senior said Thursday.