Friday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - Some Fresno businesses that tried to reopen during the city's 'shelter at home' order paid the price for doing so in citations issued by the city, but one city councilmember is pushing for some of those fines to be forgiven.

Councilmember Mike Karbassi says one way for the city to show its support for restaurants is to forgive some of the citations that have already handed out during the COVID-19 pandemic.​