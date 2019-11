LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Authorities announced Friday that a man and a teenager were arrested Nov. 16 for allegedly firing weapons in the air after being kicked out of a Lemoore house party.

Officers were sent to the 300 block of E. Burlwood Lane around 12:50 a.m. for a report of 10 to 12 gunshots being heard in the area, according to Cmdr. Maggie Ochoa of the Lemoore Police Department. Authorities arrived to find a total of 15 spent shell casings on the sidewalk and in the roadway.