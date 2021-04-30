Frida Café to take over iconic Downtown Fresno landmark

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — After Thursday’s revelation that Downtown Fresno’s FAC Water Tower will be welcoming a new style of business, it was announced that Frida Café will be moving into the iconic Downtown Fresno water tower, and its owner expects to be up and running by the end of May.

“There’s a lot that goes into turning an old, beautiful building like this into a place to serve coffee,” says Frida Café owner Albee Sanchez.

Sanchez admits finding a location already built for a restaurant-type setting would have been the path of least resistance. However, he says that the café’s residence at the nearly 130-year old landmark will have more impact on the Downtown Fresno community.

“This is where I believe is going to be the epicenter for the future of what we know Fresno to be,” Sanchez says of Downtown Fresno. The idea of utilizing the history of Fresno to create the future is one that Sanchez says he drew from Old Town Sacramento.

The water tower will also operate as a visitor’s center to welcome those who visit Fresno.

“We’re gonna create a modern visitor’s center,” Sanchez says. “This is the future.”