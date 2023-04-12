FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The video that Dan Wells’ surveillance video captured of a fatal accident that took the life of 22-year-old, Amaya Chenot of Fresno, is hard to watch.

“We heard a big thump, we knew it was going to be a bad one,” said Wells.

Wells lives near the Friant and Shepherd intersection and decided to set up a camera along with his son about five months ago.

“It was just out of curiosity at first,” Wells said, “We just had an interest in knowing what was causing all the accidents.”

What they discovered in the hours and hours of footage was shocking.

“All the time, every time we usually see, it’s always the exact same thing set up,” he said. “And, it just really became evident that people were running the light always going northbound on Friant and they’re hitting the traffic that are going on Friant going westbound but going south onto Friant.”

Cars run the red light at the Shepherd and Friant intersection almost daily.

“The bottom line is, people are running red lights, they’re driving recklessly, they’re on their phones or they’re texting, they’re not paying attention,” said Garry Bredefeld, Council Member for District. 6.

Wells said something needs to be done about the intersection before someone else loses their life.

“We’re hearing accidents on the average every two weeks, every two weeks there’s usually an accident and every day is a red light runner all the time,” said Wells.